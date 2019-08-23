Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after buying an additional 1,303,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,626,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after buying an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

