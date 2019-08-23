Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after buying an additional 1,387,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,875 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after purchasing an additional 790,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after purchasing an additional 674,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 702,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,380. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.