Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $96,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 427,354 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 84,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,434. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

