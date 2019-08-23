RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $4,428.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00723024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015142 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000263 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

