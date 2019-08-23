Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.39

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $16.57. Revlon shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 56,248 shares changing hands.

REV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $871.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 20,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $470,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 30,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,000 in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 428.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

