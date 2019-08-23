Reviewing BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $146.73 million 5.47 $53.68 million $2.06 9.67 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 24.25% 12.07% 5.95% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.