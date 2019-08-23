Remme Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260,090.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $260,090.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Gate.io and Kuna.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.04853824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

