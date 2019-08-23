Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shot up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 476,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 657,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of $34.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

