Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.