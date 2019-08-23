Raymond James Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $193,931.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 610.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.