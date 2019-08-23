Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 116,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 120,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

