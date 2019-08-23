Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.74

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 53747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

The firm has a market cap of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 461,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Range Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

