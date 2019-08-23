R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Down 5.7%

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.66, 702,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 952,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.09.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

