R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

