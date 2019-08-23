R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 2.5% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,158,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,186,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 504,837 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $22,626,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,528,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,932,000 after buying an additional 373,166 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 5,876,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,363,337. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.51.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.