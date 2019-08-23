Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $121.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $103.61. 68,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $111.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.