Qubitica Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,252.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $37.76 or 0.00361923 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $78.74 million and $141,252.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00066369 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006915 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,316 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.