Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,066 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,707,000 after acquiring an additional 223,850 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,565,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 322,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.