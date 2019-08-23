QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given a $89.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,743 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

