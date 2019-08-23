Qtum (QTUM) Tops One Day Volume of $190.12 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $251.13 million and approximately $190.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00025153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Crex24, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,713,980 coins and its circulating supply is 95,963,960 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Ovis, Iquant, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Binance, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Poloniex, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, BCEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Livecoin, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, GOPAX, Allcoin, ZB.COM, BitForex, Coinsuper, EXX, Exrates, HBUS, LBank, Coinone, Coinrail, DigiFinex, ABCC, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Liquid, Bibox, Crex24, Bleutrade, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, OKEx, CoinExchange, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

