QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) vs. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Head to Head Comparison

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QAD and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00

QAD currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.42%. Appian has a consensus price target of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 39.75%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QAD is more favorable than Appian.

Risk and Volatility

QAD has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Appian does not pay a dividend. QAD pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 1.78% 4.81% 2.09% Appian -23.12% -80.44% -24.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QAD and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $333.02 million 2.23 $10.43 million $0.51 74.18 Appian $226.74 million 17.19 -$49.45 million ($0.80) -75.08

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QAD beats Appian on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

