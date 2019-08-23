PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $202.89

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $202.89 and traded as high as $208.50. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $205.50, with a volume of 140,034 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on PZC shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $881.03 million and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 5.61 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

