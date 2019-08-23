PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 5.1%

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.76 and last traded at $69.01, approximately 2,124,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,274,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,740,000 after acquiring an additional 187,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

