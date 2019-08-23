PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTITF stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday.

PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Company Profile

