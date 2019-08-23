PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.02.
About PROXIMUS/ADR
