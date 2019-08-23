PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Get PROXIMUS/ADR alerts:

About PROXIMUS/ADR

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.