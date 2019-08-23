ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $516,334.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

