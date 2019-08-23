ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Trading 1.8% Higher

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.01, 7,163 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 12,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent quarter.

