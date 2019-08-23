ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.90, 900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.37% of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

