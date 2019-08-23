ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Trading Up 1%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97, approximately 110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

