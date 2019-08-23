Profile Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,948.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $186,289.00 and approximately $17,948.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00154306 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,416.43 or 1.00136036 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003081 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

