Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.93 on Friday, hitting $1,173.59. 349,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

