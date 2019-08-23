PrimeStone Tops 1-Day Volume of $76.00 (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $28,432.00 and $76.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PrimeStone has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One PrimeStone coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002787 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrimeStone Profile

PrimeStone is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 18,199,827 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . PrimeStone’s official website is primestone.global

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

