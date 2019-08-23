Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

BBN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,541. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

