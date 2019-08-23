Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,638,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after purchasing an additional 530,409 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 20,594.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 193,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 192,968 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 777,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,855. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

