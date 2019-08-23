Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.50 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,761. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

