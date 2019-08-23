Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,950. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

