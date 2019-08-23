PriceSmart, Inc.’s July Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales increased by 1.6% during the month of July. PriceSmart’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,931. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.02. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $88.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 142.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 600.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 39,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

