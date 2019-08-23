PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $5.48. PRADA S P A/ADR shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 474 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRADA S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut PRADA S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.