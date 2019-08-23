PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences makes up about 6.0% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sloane Robinson LLP owned about 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. FMR LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,827,000 after purchasing an additional 292,887 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 934.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 166,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,746,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,838 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

PRAH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

