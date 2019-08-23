Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

PTMN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PTMN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

