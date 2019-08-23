Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CEO Purchases $23,737.41 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 10,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $23,737.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.20 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

