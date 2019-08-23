Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 391,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,777. The firm has a market cap of $297.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,026 shares of company stock valued at $50,867,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.