PitisCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PTS)

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PitisCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. PitisCoin has a market capitalization of $56,868.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PitisCoin has traded down 51.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007569 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Token Profile

PitisCoin (CRYPTO:PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia . PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin

PitisCoin Token Trading

PitisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

