Pirl (PIRL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,964.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Pirl has a market cap of $793,764.00 and approximately $7,964.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 51,857,574 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

