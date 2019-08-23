Pirate Chain Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $4,534.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00261474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01308017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 115,134,813 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

