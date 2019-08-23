Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 787 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

