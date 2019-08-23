Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,671 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 104.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,319,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,732,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,026 shares of company stock valued at $50,867,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

