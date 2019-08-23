Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $115.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

