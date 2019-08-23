Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 1,025 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,479 shares of company stock worth $1,043,915. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.