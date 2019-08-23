Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

